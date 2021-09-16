Scoring More Points, Stopping The Run Remain Big Keys For ECU
Marshall enters this week’s home tilt against ECU averaging just over 46 points a game in their two games thus far. That means ECU will either have to score a lot more points or the Pirate defense ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news