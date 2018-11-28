Tony Peterson Talks About His Offensive Keys to Victory This Week
N.C. State’s defense presents some problems for ECU on offense. At 8-3 on the season, the Wolfpack ranks 14th in the country in red zone defense. They are 16th nationally against the run and 33rd i...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news