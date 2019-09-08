News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 00:28:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Solid Group of Recruits On Hand For Opening Night at ECU

4-Star ECU quarterback commit Mason Garcia was among a large group of prospects on hand for opening night at ECU.
4-Star ECU quarterback commit Mason Garcia was among a large group of prospects on hand for opening night at ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

ECU had a good number of recruits on hand for ECU’s 48-9 victory over Gardner-Webb Saturday night.Included among those that PI spotted Saturday evening were several current commits for the Pirates....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}