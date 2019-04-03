After moving Monday’s practice this Friday, the Pirates took the field again on Wednesday with just a little over a week to go before the end of spring football workouts.

ECU was greeted with sunny skies and cool conditions for a two-hour workout that proved to be pretty productive. Finding ways to continue to get better and set a solid fundamental base for fall camp is imperative for new ECU head coach Mike Houston who afterward recapped the day’s work at Hight Field.

A couple of guys will miss the rest of the spring. One is injured and the other will no longer play due to the discovery of a birth defect that will end his career.

Defensive tackle Raequan Purvis will forgo the remainder of his career and defensive lineman Chandler Medeiros is out for the rest of the spring with an injury according to Coach Houston on Wednesday.

“Raequan, it was discovered that he has a birth defect that is not going to allow him to play football any longer. He’s here with us as a student assistant,” said Houston, “Chandler Medeiros sustained an injury. We’ll address later the extent of that, but he’s going to miss the rest of the spring.”

Meanwhile Houston and his staff are working hard on both sides of the football. Judging which side of the ball is doing better at this point of the camp, Coach Houston talked about where that competition stands.

“I would say we started out with the offense pretty far ahead of the defense which is not something that should shock us given that our offensive scheme is not that different from what they did in the past where on defense it’s a brand new scheme,” said Houston, “On defense we’ve narrowed the gap a good bit after Saturday’s scrimmage so I’d say we’re competing at a pretty high level.”

The first year ECU head coach says Reid Herring continues to get healthier and he put together a solid practice.

“I’ll tell you what, I thought Reid had a really good day today. I thought today may have been his best day and now we’re starting to see a lot ore competition which is good. He got beat up a lot last year. Fair or not fair, he did,” Houston said.

“He’s done a really good job of growing in the last couple of weeks and it’s very similar to the head coach with the quarterbacks. You can’t worry about what the people think about you. You just have to go out there and compete and I’m really proud of him the way I think he had a really good day on Saturday in the scrimmage and I thought he had a really good day today so he is progressing and growing so now you have some legitimate competition at that position.”

“He’s coming along nicely. He’s throwing the ball really well now,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, “I liked his presence in the huddle today. In a pretty intense environment, I thought he had good huddle presence today.”

Houston says his team has had a few bumps and bruises and things have been pretty physical.

“We’re practicing a lot in thud but we’re practicing with a lot of live contact every day and you’re allowed X amount of practices to have tackling to the ground and we’re going to use the max. That’s something that we’ve got to do. We’ve got to establish that physical mindset in our roster. It’s not something that’s going to be done this spring, it’s going to carry over into fall camp.”

Overall the Pirates put together a sound workout on Wednesday with just one more practice on Friday before the team scrimmages again on Saturday.

“We practiced hard. We’ve had a chance to review the film from the last couple days and from the scrimmage from Saturday and we were better. There’s no doubt that we were better than we were a week or two weeks ago but we are not anywhere near where we want to be,” Houston said, “We talked the last two days about how we have to push ourselves in practice.”

‘The thing today was really pushing ourselves to compete, having great body language, having great leadership and really trying to encourage and giving each other everything we have and we practiced hard,” said Houston, “We’ve got five practices left. We only get fifteen. We’re ten practices in. These next five practices are critical.”

“On spring game Saturday I want our fans and our alumni leave here knowing that we have a shot. Having hope and we have to. It’s too important and we are at a critical time now with a lot of urgency.”

Houston said his team had some penalties on Saturday in pre-snap and post-snap that they have to clean up.

“You’re going to have some of that stuff every once and a while from just playing hard. We’ve got to clean that up. Hopefully we’ll see that this Saturday. We’ve got to have better ball security on offense. Just execution on both sides of the ball. We’re better but we aren’t where we need to be yet.”

The Pirates ended Wednesday’s practice with a goal line situation that was live hoping to get better at short yardage situations.

“i thought we came off the ball and executed at a higher level on the offensive front and did a good job of being able to punch that ball in so I thought we had a pretty good day in the run game today.”

Houston says there is a lot of competition among the wide receiver unit as a whole and he talked about those who are standing out the most and who might be the leader of the bunch.

“You’re having a lot of competition there. Some young guys whether it be Pegeues or Blake Proehl or Tyler Snead who is coming along, I thought Leroy Henley had a really good scrimmage on Saturday."

"Farrier obviously is a talented player. I think he has a chance. He’s got to push himself every single day just like the rest of them. Tahj (Deans) had a great practice here a week and a half ago but then struggled a little bit on Saturday, Houston stated, "I think you have some options there but it’s just about who is going to rise to the top. That’s still developing right now and that competition is hopefully going to cause some guys to raise their level."

PI PRACTICE AUDIO: WEDNESDAY APRIL 3