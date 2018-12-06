Chad Stephens Has Great Familiarity With The New ECU Football Staff
Southeast Guilford standout linebacker Chad Stephens feels right at home with the new ECU football staff headed up by Mike Houston that is just cranked up in Greenville. The senior outside lineback...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news