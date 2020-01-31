Tale Of The Tape: ECU vs Temple
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: January 29, 2020
ECU: 9-12/3-5 AAC
ECU Head Coach: Joe Dooley
Career Record: 190-143 (11th Season)
Record at ECU: 76-85 (Sixth Season)
57-52 (1995-99) / 19-33 (2018-pr.)
Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Temple: 10-10/2-6 AAC
Temple Head Coach: Aaron McKie
Temple Record: 10-10 (1st year)
Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Location: Liacouras Center
Gametime: Saturday February 1 at 6 p.m.
Television: CBS Sports Network
Radio: Pirate Leerfield/IMG Sports Network - WNCT 107.9
PI PREMIUM: ECU Hopes to Bounce Back Against Temple
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#1 Jayden Gardner
(6-7, 235 SO Forward)
|
33.4
|
21.3
|
9.7
|
2.1
|
#4 Brandon Suggs
(6-6, 200 FR Guard)
|
23.8
|
9.4
|
3.6
|
1.7
|
#10 Tyree Jackson
(6-2, 214 JR Guard)
|
23.9
|
7.4
|
3.5
|
1.8
|
#12 Tremont Robinson-White
(6-1,190 SO Guard)
|
23.6
|
7.6
|
1.6
|
2.6
|
#11 J.J. Miles
(6-7, 220 JR Guard)
|
23.1
|
6.9
|
2.4
|
1.3
|
#20 Bitumba Baruti
(6-7, 225 JR Forward)
|
20.7
|
4.2
|
3.7
|
0.6
|
#2 Tristen Newton
(6-5, 185 FR Guard)
|
27.0
|
8.6
|
3.7
|
3.8
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#1 Quinton Rose
(6-8, 185 SR Guard)
|
31.5
|
15.4
|
4.5
|
3.6
|
#15 Nate Pierre-Louis
(6-4, 170 JR Guard)
|
31.8
|
11.5
|
8.3
|
2.8
|
#10 Jake Forrester
(6-8, 220 SO Forward)
|
18.5
|
8.9
|
4.7
|
0.3
|
#00 Alani Moore II
(5-10, 170 SR Guard)
|
29.3
|
8.2
|
3.0
|
2.6
|
#22 De'Vondre Perry
(6-7, 220 JR Forward)
|
18.8
|
6.7
|
3.0
|
0.6
|
#4 J.P. Moorman II
(6-7, 235 JR Forward)
|
27.7
|
5.6
|
5.3
|
1.9
|
#2 Monty Scott
(6-5, 185 JR Guard)
|
17.5
|
5.0
|
2.3
|
0.7
|East Carolina
|Temple
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
68.8
|
67.7
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
-2.3
|
2.2
|
FG PERCENTAGE
|
.417
|
.402
|
FT PERCENTAGE
|
.713
|
.681
|
3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|
.286
|
.324
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
33.1
|
35.2
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
14.0
|
13.7
|
TURNOVERS PER GAME
|
13.7
|
13.4
|
ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO
|
1.02
|
1.02
|
TURNOVERS FORCED PER GAME
|
13.0
|
13.9