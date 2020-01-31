News More News
Tale Of The Tape: ECU vs Temple

Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date: January 29, 2020

ECU: 9-12/3-5 AAC

ECU Head Coach: Joe Dooley

Career Record: 190-143 (11th Season)

Record at ECU: 76-85 (Sixth Season)

57-52 (1995-99) / 19-33 (2018-pr.)

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Temple: 10-10/2-6 AAC

Temple Head Coach: Aaron McKie

Temple Record: 10-10 (1st year)

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Location: Liacouras Center

Gametime: Saturday February 1 at 6 p.m.

Television: CBS Sports Network

Radio: Pirate Leerfield/IMG Sports Network - WNCT 107.9

PI PREMIUM: ECU Hopes to Bounce Back Against Temple


INSIDE THE NUMBERS


Jayden Gardner and East Carolina travel to Philadelphia to take on Temple in AAC action on Saturday.
Jayden Gardner and East Carolina travel to Philadelphia to take on Temple in AAC action on Saturday. (PirateIllustrated.com photo)
Key ECU Players
MPG PPG RPG APG

#1 Jayden Gardner

(6-7, 235 SO Forward)

33.4

21.3

9.7

2.1

#4 Brandon Suggs

(6-6, 200 FR Guard)

23.8

9.4

3.6

1.7

#10 Tyree Jackson

(6-2, 214 JR Guard)

23.9

7.4

3.5

1.8

#12 Tremont Robinson-White

(6-1,190 SO Guard)

23.6

7.6

1.6

2.6

#11 J.J. Miles

(6-7, 220 JR Guard)

23.1

6.9

2.4

1.3

#20 Bitumba Baruti

(6-7, 225 JR Forward)

20.7

4.2

3.7

0.6

#2 Tristen Newton

(6-5, 185 FR Guard)

27.0

8.6

3.7

3.8
Quintin Rose and Temple host an ECU squad on Saturday that is looking to improve in AAC play.
Quintin Rose and Temple host an ECU squad on Saturday that is looking to improve in AAC play. (Zuma Press photo)
Key Temple Players
MPG PPG RPG APG

#1 Quinton Rose

(6-8, 185 SR Guard)

31.5

15.4

4.5

3.6

#15 Nate Pierre-Louis

(6-4, 170 JR Guard)

31.8

11.5

8.3

2.8

#10 Jake Forrester

(6-8, 220 SO Forward)

18.5

8.9

4.7

0.3

#00 Alani Moore II

(5-10, 170 SR Guard)

29.3

8.2

3.0

2.6

#22 De'Vondre Perry

(6-7, 220 JR Forward)

18.8

6.7

3.0

0.6

#4 J.P. Moorman II

(6-7, 235 JR Forward)

27.7

5.6

5.3

1.9

#2 Monty Scott

(6-5, 185 JR Guard)

17.5

5.0

2.3

0.7
2019-2020 Season Statistics
East Carolina Temple

POINTS PER GAME

68.8

67.7

SCORING MARGIN

-2.3

2.2

FG PERCENTAGE

.417

.402

FT PERCENTAGE

.713

.681

3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

.286

.324

REBOUNDS PER GAME

33.1

35.2

ASSISTS PER GAME

14.0

13.7

TURNOVERS PER GAME

13.7

13.4

ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO

1.02

1.02

TURNOVERS FORCED PER GAME

13.0

13.9
