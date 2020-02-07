Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Tulane
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: February 8, 2020
ECU: 9-14/3-7 AAC
ECU Head Coach: Joe Dooley
Career Record: 190-145 (11th Season)
Record at ECU: 76-87 (Sixth Season)
57-52 (1995-99) / 19-35 (2018-pr.)
Record vs. Tulane: 3-0
Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Tulane: 10-12/2-8 AAC
Tulane Head Coach: Ron Hunter
10-12/2-8 (First Season)
455-322 (25th Season)
Record vs. East Carolina: 1-2
Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Location: Fogelman Arena
Gametime: 6 p.m.
Television: ESPNU
Radio: Pirate Leerfield/IMG Sports Network 94.3 The Game
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#1 Jayden Gardner
(6-7, 235 SO Forward)
|
33.8
|
20.6
|
9.7
|
2.0
|
#4 Brandon Suggs
(6-6, 200 FR Guard)
|
23.9
|
9.0
|
3.5
|
1.8
|
#10 Tyree Jackson
(6-2, 214 JR Guard)
|
23.3
|
7.1
|
3.3
|
1.8
|
#12 Tremont Robinson-White
(6-1,190 SO Guard)
|
23.9
|
8.4
|
1.8
|
2.6
|
#11 J.J. Miles
(6-7, 220 JR Guard)
|
23.7
|
7.0
|
2.4
|
1.2
|
#20 Bitumba Baruti
(6-7, 225 JR Forward)
|
21.0
|
4.1
|
3.8
|
0.7
|
#2 Tristen Newton
(6-5, 185 FR Guard)
|
27.3
|
9.4
|
3.7
|
3.7
|
#32 Charles Coleman
(7-0, 255 FR Center)
|
15.7
|
2.6
|
3.0
|
0.5
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#5 Teshaun Hightower
(6-5, 190 JR Guard)
|
33.1
|
15.6
|
4.5
|
2.3
|
#1 K.J. Lawson
(6-7, 215 GS Guard/Forward)
|
36.1
|
13.8
|
5.6
|
2.4
|
#25 Christion Thompson
(6-4, 215 GS Guard)
|
33.5
|
12.5
|
6.1
|
2.8
|
#2 Jordan Walker
(5-11, 170 SO Guard)
|
25.6
|
8.0
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
#14 Nic Thomas
(6-1, 180 GS Guard)
|
21.7
|
9.3
|
1.7
|
0.7
|
#3 Ray Ona Embo
(6-4, 210 JR Guard)
|
21.8
|
5.5
|
2.5
|
1.3
|
#12 Kevin Zhang
(6-10, 220 SO Forward)
|
18.2
|
4.8
|
1.7
|
0.4
|East Carolina
|Tulane
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
64.4
|
68.3
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
-2.8
|
-1.3
|
FG PERCENTAGE
|
.416
|
.416
|
FT PERCENTAGE
|
.719
|
.706
|
3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|
.285
|
.354
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
32.9
|
34.4
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
13.9
|
11.5
|
TURNOVERS PER GAME
|
13.5
|
11.8
|
ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO
|
1.03
|
.97
|
TURNOVERS FORCED PER GAME
|
13.0
|
16.2