{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 16:40:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Tulane

Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date: February 8, 2020

ECU: 9-14/3-7 AAC

ECU Head Coach: Joe Dooley

Career Record: 190-145 (11th Season)

Record at ECU: 76-87 (Sixth Season)

57-52 (1995-99) / 19-35 (2018-pr.)

Record vs. Tulane: 3-0

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Tulane: 10-12/2-8 AAC

Tulane Head Coach: Ron Hunter

10-12/2-8 (First Season)

455-322 (25th Season)

Record vs. East Carolina: 1-2

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Location: Fogelman Arena

Gametime: 6 p.m.

Television: ESPNU

Radio: Pirate Leerfield/IMG Sports Network 94.3 The Game


Tristen Newton and East Carolina travel to Fogelman Arena in New Orleans to take on Tulane Saturday night.
Tristen Newton and East Carolina travel to Fogelman Arena in New Orleans to take on Tulane Saturday night. (PirateIllustrated.com photo)
Key ECU Players
MPG PPG RPG APG

#1 Jayden Gardner

(6-7, 235 SO Forward)

33.8

20.6

9.7

2.0

#4 Brandon Suggs

(6-6, 200 FR Guard)

23.9

9.0

3.5

1.8

#10 Tyree Jackson

(6-2, 214 JR Guard)

23.3

7.1

3.3

1.8

#12 Tremont Robinson-White

(6-1,190 SO Guard)

23.9

8.4

1.8

2.6

#11 J.J. Miles

(6-7, 220 JR Guard)

23.7

7.0

2.4

1.2

#20 Bitumba Baruti

(6-7, 225 JR Forward)

21.0

4.1

3.8

0.7

#2 Tristen Newton

(6-5, 185 FR Guard)

27.3

9.4

3.7

3.7

#32 Charles Coleman

(7-0, 255 FR Center)

15.7

2.6

3.0

0.5
Tulane returns to the court on a six game losing streak after a 75-62 loss to #25 Houston Thursday night.
Tulane returns to the court on a six game losing streak after a 75-62 loss to #25 Houston Thursday night. (Tulane Basketball photo)
Key Tulane Players
MPG PPG RPG APG

#5 Teshaun Hightower

(6-5, 190 JR Guard)

33.1

15.6

4.5

2.3

#1 K.J. Lawson

(6-7, 215 GS Guard/Forward)

36.1

13.8

5.6

2.4

#25 Christion Thompson

(6-4, 215 GS Guard)

33.5

12.5

6.1

2.8

#2 Jordan Walker

(5-11, 170 SO Guard)

25.6

8.0

2.1

2.1

#14 Nic Thomas

(6-1, 180 GS Guard)

21.7

9.3

1.7

0.7

#3 Ray Ona Embo

(6-4, 210 JR Guard)

21.8

5.5

2.5

1.3

#12 Kevin Zhang

(6-10, 220 SO Forward)

18.2

4.8

1.7

0.4
2019-2020 Season Statistics
East Carolina Tulane

POINTS PER GAME

64.4

68.3

SCORING MARGIN

-2.8

-1.3

FG PERCENTAGE

.416

.416

FT PERCENTAGE

.719

.706

3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

.285

.354

REBOUNDS PER GAME

32.9

34.4

ASSISTS PER GAME

13.9

11.5

TURNOVERS PER GAME

13.5

11.8

ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO

1.03

.97

TURNOVERS FORCED PER GAME

13.0

16.2

