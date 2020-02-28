Tale of the Tape: ECU vs UConn
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date:Saturday - February 29, 2020
ECU: 11-18 / 5-11 AAC
ECU Head Coach: Joe Dooley
Career Record: 192-149 (11th Season)
Record at ECU: 78-91 (Sixth Season)
57-52 (1995-99) / 21-39 (2018-pr.)
Record vs. UConn: 0-2
UConn: 11-16/4-10 AAC
UConn Head Coach: Danny Hurley
Career Record: 183-134 (10th Season)
Record at UConn: 32-29 (Second Season)
Record vs. East Carolina: 2-0
Location: Minges Coliseum
Time: 2 pm - ESPN U
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#1 Jayden Gardner
6-7, 235 SO Forward
|
34.5
|
20.1
|
9.4
|
2.1
|
#2 Tristen Newton
6-5, 185 FR Guard
|
29.2
|
10.2
|
4.5
|
3.6
|
#4 Brandon Suggs
6-6, 200 FR Guard
|
23.6
|
8.8
|
3.4
|
1.7
|
#11 J.J. Miles
6-7, 220 JR Guard
|
24.1
|
7.6
|
2.7
|
1.6
|
#12 Tremont Robinson-White
6-1,190 SO Guard
|
24.0
|
7.5
|
1.7
|
2.5
|
#32 Charles Coleman
7-0, 255 FR Center
|
15.5
|
2.5
|
2.9
|
0.4
|
#20 Bitumba Baruti
6-7, 225 JR. Guard/Forward
|
21.7
|
4.6
|
3.9
|
0.7
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#2 James Bouknight
6-4, 175 FR Guard
|
25.1
|
12.8
|
3.7
|
1.1
|
#1 Christian Vital
6-2, 175 SR Guard
|
32.0
|
15.2
|
6.5
|
2.8
|
#12 Tyler Polley
6-9, 204 JR Forward
|
25.2
|
9.5
|
3.2
|
0.6
|
#3 Alterique Gilbert
6-0, 180 JR Guard
|
24.7
|
8.6
|
2.6
|
3.9
|
#25 Josh Carlton
6-11, 260 JR Center
|
21.5
|
7.9
|
6.2
|
0.6
|
#10 Brendan Adams
6-4, 200 SO Guard
|
21.3
|
7.3
|
2.1
|
1.0
|
#5 Isaiah Whaley
6-8, 220 JR Forward
|
17.4
|
5.2
|
4.7
|
0.6
|East Carolina
|Connecticut
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
68.5
|
72.0
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
-2.5
|
5.3
|
FG PERCENTAGE
|
.420
|
.417
|
FT PERCENTAGE
|
.725
|
.735
|
3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|
.283
|
.328
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
32.2
|
34.5
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
13.8
|
12.9
|
TURNOVERS PER GAME
|
13.7
|
14.4
|
ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO
|
1.01
|
.90
|
TURNOVERS FORCED PER GAME
|
13.3
|
11.8