{{ timeAgo('2020-02-28 11:59:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tale of the Tape: ECU vs UConn

Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date:Saturday - February 29, 2020

ECU: 11-18 / 5-11 AAC

ECU Head Coach: Joe Dooley

Career Record: 192-149 (11th Season)

Record at ECU: 78-91 (Sixth Season)

57-52 (1995-99) / 21-39 (2018-pr.)

Record vs. UConn: 0-2

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

UConn: 11-16/4-10 AAC

UConn Head Coach: Danny Hurley

Career Record: 183-134 (10th Season)

Record at UConn: 32-29 (Second Season)

Record vs. East Carolina: 2-0

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Location: Minges Coliseum

Time: 2 pm - ESPN U

Radio: Pirate Leerfield/IMG Sports Network

Tremont Robinson-White and East Carolina host Connecticut Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock on ESPN U.
Tremont Robinson-White and East Carolina host Connecticut Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock on ESPN U. (PirateIllustrated.com photo)
Key ECU Players
MPG PPG RPG APG

#1 Jayden Gardner

6-7, 235 SO Forward

34.5

20.1

9.4

2.1

#2 Tristen Newton

6-5, 185 FR Guard

29.2

10.2

4.5

3.6

#4 Brandon Suggs

6-6, 200 FR Guard

23.6

8.8

3.4

1.7

#11 J.J. Miles

6-7, 220 JR Guard

24.1

7.6

2.7

1.6

#12 Tremont Robinson-White

6-1,190 SO Guard

24.0

7.5

1.7

2.5

#32 Charles Coleman

7-0, 255 FR Center

15.5

2.5

2.9

0.4

#20 Bitumba Baruti

6-7, 225 JR. Guard/Forward

21.7

4.6

3.9

0.7
James Bouknight and Connecticut invade Minges Coliseum on Saturday looking for a much needed win.
James Bouknight and Connecticut invade Minges Coliseum on Saturday looking for a much needed win. (UConn photo)
Key UConn Players
MPG PPG RPG APG

#2 James Bouknight

6-4, 175 FR Guard

25.1

12.8

3.7

1.1

#1 Christian Vital

6-2, 175 SR Guard

32.0

15.2

6.5

2.8

#12 Tyler Polley

6-9, 204 JR Forward

25.2

9.5

3.2

0.6

#3 Alterique Gilbert

6-0, 180 JR Guard

24.7

8.6

2.6

3.9

#25 Josh Carlton

6-11, 260 JR Center

21.5

7.9

6.2

0.6

#10 Brendan Adams

6-4, 200 SO Guard

21.3

7.3

2.1

1.0

#5 Isaiah Whaley

6-8, 220 JR Forward

17.4

5.2

4.7

0.6
Team Statistics
East Carolina Connecticut

POINTS PER GAME

68.5

72.0

SCORING MARGIN

-2.5

5.3

FG PERCENTAGE

.420

.417

FT PERCENTAGE

.725

.735

3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

.283

.328

REBOUNDS PER GAME

32.2

34.5

ASSISTS PER GAME

13.8

12.9

TURNOVERS PER GAME

13.7

14.4

ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO

1.01

.90

TURNOVERS FORCED PER GAME

13.3

11.8
{{ article.author_name }}