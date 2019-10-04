Re’Mahn Davis rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown and Antony Russo threw for 208 yards and another touchdown to lead Temple to a 27-17 win over ECU Thursday night in Greenville.

Branden Mack and Isaiah Wright had their way catching the football pretty much all night with 9 receptions and over a hundred yards each to go along with 7 catches from Jadan Blue to help the Owls pick up their first AAC win and improve to 4-1 on the season.

“We’re 3-3 going into the Bye. It’s not where we want to be but I think we’ve all seen improvement in our young men week in and week out. I think they’re continuing to grow and they’re continuing to change habits and they’re continuing to learn how to fight,” said first year ECU head coach Mike Houston, “As long as we we’ll continue to do that, we’ll continue to compete throughout the year and we’ll look up at the end of the year and have a lot of positive things from it. Hopefully we can achieve our goals.”

ECU(3-3/0-2 AAC) took an early 7-0 lead on a Holton Ahlers 14-yard strike to C.J. Johnson before Temple scored twice on a 29-yard Will Mobley field goal and a Jager Gardner 9-yard touchdown run to put the Owls up 10-7 midway into the second quarter.

The Pirates managed to tie the game at 10-10 on 39-yard Jake Verity field goal with just under six minutes to go in the half before Re’Mahn Davis’ one yard touchdown put Temple up by seven points at the break.

Temple scored again with seven seconds to go in the third quarter on a Russo to Isaiah Wright six-yard touchdown strike to give the Owls a commanding lead at 24-10. Despite both teams not putting up a whole lot of points in the third quarter, the Owls pretty much dominated the period.

“I think that from my feeling on the sideline, we’ve got to learn to bow our backs and compete with the momentum is dead against us,” said Houston, “Learning how to overcome adversity is not easy and it’s something that I think there are some really bad habits here that we’re breaking and one of those is hanging our head and feeling sorry for ourself. They ain’t gonna do that and I ripped their rear end. I’m going to find eleven who will fight. But they responded and that’s the good thing. They really did. I got on them pretty hard and they did respond.”

“I get frustrated when I know they’re capable of more. We had our shots. We knew what kind of game we had to play but we’ve got to compete every single snap,” Houston stated, “I did not care for the way we conducted ourselves when we got behind in the third quarter.”

Will Mobley’s 39-yard field goal four minutes into the fourth quarter made it 27-10.

The Pirates burned an abundance of clock midway into the fourth quarter and came up largely empty offensively until what ECU officials termed as a “programming error” knocked out half the lights in the stadium for several minutes with just 3:36 remaining in the contest.

When the lights did come back on, Ahlers was eventually able to find Johnson again on a ten-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds left in the game to make the score look more respectable at 27-17.

Defensive end Alex Turner said he felt it was a pretty close game overall but overall execution was lacking.

“I just didn’t think we executed as well as we should have in the third quarter and we just let them off the hook,” said Turner, “There were some plays we should have made but we didn’t and tackling was also a factor. When it comes to tempo you have to get set and be ready to play.”

PI POSTGAME AUDIO: MIKE HOUSTON

BOX SCORE & FINAL STATISTICS