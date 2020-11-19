Temple Tough Receivers and Running Backs Present Challenges
ECU faces another typical AAC challenge when the Pirates travel to Philadelphia to take on Temple this Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.Temple will reportedly be on their fourth quarterback this...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news