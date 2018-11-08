The Iceman Cometh: TE Travis "Iceman" Koontz Sets Visit to ECU
Tight end Travis "Iceman" Koontz holds no less than twelve offers at the moment. His latest offer came from ECU earlier in the month.Now Koontz plans to take an official visit to Greenville to chec...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news