PirateIllustrated - Theodore "Flash" Lockley Commits to East Carolina

Daytona Beach's Mainland High wide receiver Theodore Lockley announced his verbal commitment to East Carolina Tuesday night.

"First off I would like to thank God. Without him none of this would be possible," said Lockley, "I would also like to thank my Mom, my stepdad and the rest of my family and friends and all of their support of me - pushing me to be a great young man on and off the field."

"I would like to thank all of the coaches who have recruited me and gave me a chance to play D-1 football. With that being said, I am proud to say that I'm 100 percent committed to East Carolina University."

The 6-0, 175 pounder previously committed to Illinois in June. That lasted five weeks before he decommitted and resumed his recruitment.

Lockley has received 35 offers including Cincinnati, Kansas, Rutgers, Boston College, Utah, Appalachian State, Marshall, Temple, Western Kentucky and Tulane among others.

The Mainland wideout chose ECU from a top seven that also included Kansas, Illinois, Utah, Western Kentucky, Rutgers and Cincinnati.

In his junior year Lockley, who possesses 4.42 forty speed, transferred to Mainland High after playing quarterback his first two seasons at Father Lopez Catholic.

He played wide receiver and some at quarterback last season and was credited with 29 passes receptions for 673 yards and seven touchdowns. Lockley also threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns and has the ability to play defensive back.

At East Carolina, recruiting coordinator and receivers coach Fontel Mines is credited with Lockley’s recruitment for the Pirates.

“I like their facilities and I like what they have going on with their program. For them to come late on June 2nd, I just fell in love with East Carolina,” said Lockley.

He has taken a virtual visit of the Pirate facilities and his commitment gives ECU their tenth commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The verbal commitment from Lockley gives ECU five wide receivers in this year’s class including Toler Kiegley from Mobile, Alabama, Chesterfield, Virginia wideouts Jacob Coleman and Troy Lewis and Javonte Sherman from Valdosta, Georgia.