Three-Star Lineman Brian Felter Discusses His Latest Offer From ECU
Looking to beef up the offensive line in their first full recruiting campaign under new head coach Mike Houston, ECU offered fast rising offensive guard Bryan Felter on Tuesday.The Rivals.com 3-sta...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news