{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 23:57:03 -0500') }} football

Three-Star DE Adrian Spellman Recaps His Recent Visit to ECU

Northeastern defensive end Adrian Spellman outlines the very latest on his ECU recruitment.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
Another player in attendance for ECU's elite Junior Day was 6-4 230 weak side defensive end Adrian Spellman out of Northeastern High School. Duke, ECU, Liberty and Old Dominion have offered Spellma...

{{ article.author_name }}