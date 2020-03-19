Three-Star Jabril McNeill Picks Up ECU Offer and Goes In Depth
One of the better players in North Carolina who is beginning to pick up a lot of momentum is Sanderson High defender Jabril McNeill. McNeill is already up to twelve offers including three that he r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news