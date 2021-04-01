Tight End Josh Sapp Excited About New ECU Offer
Greenville, South Carolina tight end Josh Sapp recently picked up a new offer from East Carolina and came away excited to add to a growing list of offers.The 6-4, 235 pounder out of Greenville High...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news