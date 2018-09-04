ECU enters this week’s game with North Carolina after losing the season opener at home to N.C. A&T 28-23. There are some lessons to be learned from that experience that will help the Pirates moving forward if they take advantage of the learning experience.

The Pirates, who have won just six games in their last 25 contests, won’t find the road any easier against a Tar Heel team that is hungry for a victory after a close loss 24-17 at California last week.

Scottie Montgomery’s team could have won last week with a little more execution on a couple of plays but with time getting shorter to turn things around in his regime, the third year Pirate coach talked about what he took out of last week’s encounter and what you can expect this week.

“We’ve got a different group. We’re in pain but you know we’re emotionally stable and our guys came out and practiced hard today. We had a lot of juice and energy,” Montgomery said, “We put them in a lot of game winning situations which helps that when you kind of put the onus on winning and the difficult decisions that you make in a game.”

“I thought that was the difference. The game winning decisions that we did not make offensively and defensively that didn’t start on the field. They were on and off the field. We’ve got to make sure that we fix that.”

Montgomery talked about his team’s ability to bounce back and what he saw in Tuesday’s two-hour workout at Hight Field.

“Practice is what makes players bounce back. Winning is what makes fans and coaches bounce back so we’ve all got a long way to go. I woke up this morning just like everybody else. Eager yet concerned that we need to get it fixed and get it fixed quickly.”

The difference between winning big last week and losing the contest is relatively small. If ECU avoids the pick-six interception and gets a field goal instead, they probably win the game. A couple of other plays could have quickly added to the total. Montgomery said the team actually let the staff know that fact coming into this week.

“They kind of conveyed that to the coaches this morning. We kind of had a big team meeting and the players came in and they knew the four or five critical plays in the game and they’re not harping on it but at the same time they understand that we have to make every single play especially in critical situations.”

“The thing is after I looked at the tape, from this year to last year there is a lot less to get fixed. We’ve just got some decision making to get correct and we’ll be fine.”

When asked, Montgomery says playing UNC is a positive factor this week to help focus the team and hopefully produce a better result next Saturday.

“The fact that we get to play the Tar Heels. That has been really, really key and critical. It’s a huge rival for all of us. It’s been a huge rival of mine for just about all of my life and these young men the moment they inked to come here and to be Pirates, they understand the rivalry.”

Montgomery says safety Tim Irvin will remain suspended until he feels he is ready to return to the team.

“There are some things he could do. You could see him and you could possibly not see him.”

The third year ECU head coach says his team will not be in full pads this week to give them a little extra recovery on what is now a short week after playing on Sunday against A&T State.

‘They got one day off and they usually get two days,” said Montgomery, “One fully off and one to run some of the soreness out so we’ve got to take care of them physically.

The bottom line is it comes down to making good decisions and choices on the field and learning from what happened last week.

The onus will be on the decision making of the quarterback and some of the critical decisions that we didn’t make as far as tackling the ball inbounds and keeping an edge on the defense. Those things, we’ve just got to get corrected by the time that we get to the Tar Heels.

ECU hosts North Carolina this Saturday at 3:30 on ESPN U. Stay tuned all week for continuing coverage of UNC week here on PirateIllustrated.com.