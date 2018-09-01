Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-01 23:56:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Traveon Freshwater Led a Solid Group of Recruits in Attendance for ECU-A&T

Ixkszxbtgiuoodahqwki
Rivals.com 4-Star defensive end Traveon Freshwater from Northeastern High was in attendance Saturday night.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

ECU had a number of recruits on hand for their game with N.C. A&T Saturday night before a rainout occurred that pushed the game into Sunday afternoon.On hand were a number of current Pirate commits...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}