Traveon Freshwater Led a Solid Group of Recruits in Attendance for ECU-A&T
ECU had a number of recruits on hand for their game with N.C. A&T Saturday night before a rainout occurred that pushed the game into Sunday afternoon.On hand were a number of current Pirate commits...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news