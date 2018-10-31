As senior wide receiver Trevon Brown sees his ECU college football career wind down, he reflected on the positive things that are occurring even in a 2-5 season thus far. He picks up a lot from a pair of guys who are showing a lot of leadership on this year’s Pirate squad.

“Garrett McGhin is very vocal and has always led by action and by example and Holton (Ahlers) has become a vocal leader and that’s what we’ve needed around the team. It’s just different leaders in different atmospheres,” said Brown who talked about his focus entering this week’s conference game at home against Memphis, “Just come our here play our game. Play Pirate football, take care of the ball, no turnovers and just come out here and play the best I can.”

Holton Ahlers has already developed a lot of chemistry with the ECU receiver corp in his freshman year and Brown acknowledged his value in the early going of his collegiate quarterback career.

“He’s connecting with us. We’re getting more time with him. He’s taken the lead and taken charge of the team,” said Brown, “He’s throwing the ball on time and we’re catching it. Even if he doesn’t throw it on time or throw it near, it’s our job to catch it, so if we don’t catch the ball it’s on us. That’s how we look at it.”

With just a few games left in what has been a memorable career at ECU, the Wilmington senior out of New Hanover is doing his best to soak it all in.

“It’s my last go round. I’ve got two more games in the Fick and I’m just going out there every day and trying to give it everything that I’ve got. By me making these strides and helping my team out the best I can it’s just a blessing.”

“It’s bitter sweet,” Brown said, “It seems like yesterday I was a freshman and now it’s winding down. I’ve seen these seniors go out before me. Some of them went out sad and some of them went out good. They just told me just don’t let it be you. Give everything that you’ve got and don’t have no regrets.”

In his 36 career games as a Pirate. Brown has accounted for 2,474 yards on 161 career catches and 19 touchdowns including 46 receptions so far this season for 645 yards and four touchdowns. 99 of his catches has gone for ten yards or more.

He ranks 16th in the country with 6.6 catches per game, 18th at 92.1 yards per game, 38th nationally with 645 yards and 47th in all-purpose yardage at 113.6 per outing.

The Pirates tee it up at high noon on Saturday against the 4-4 Memphis Tigers on ESPN U in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.