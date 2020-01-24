News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 20:23:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tulane Will Provide Another AAC Barometer for East Carolina

Tulane junior guard Teshaun Hightower leads the Green Wave into Saturday night's game at 16.3 points per game.
Tulane junior guard Teshaun Hightower leads the Green Wave into Saturday night's game at 16.3 points per game. (Shutterstock.com Photo)
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

The Pirates enter Saturday night’s game against conference foe Tulane looking to make something positive happen after three straight losses including a 64-84 defeat at the hands of SMU earlier this...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}