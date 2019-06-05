Two Standing Out For Georgia Linebacker Jalen Barnum
ECU sees something special in Jessup, Georgia outside linebacker Jalen Barnum. That seems to be a growing feeling among a number of schools.Barnum, who recorded over 100 tackles as a junior for Way...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news