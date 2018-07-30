Tyrek Presley Talks Favorites and Delivers the Very Latest on ECU
Tyrek Presley enters his senior season with high hopes for the future. The Riverdale, Georgia product plays a number of different positions and is solid both on offense and at defensive back where ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news