USF Hands (10)ECU an 8-2 Loss

For the second straight day USF handed (10)East Carolina a lopsided loss, this time 8-2 to close out the final AAC weekend series of the season on Senior Day in Tampa.

Jake Kuchmaner(2-3) was credited with one earned run in two innings in his Saturday loss on the mound for the Pirates. Kuchmaner struck out three and walked one. Garrett Saylor, Cam Colmore , C.J. Mayhue and Landon Ginn all saw action in relief.

ECU(38-13/20-8 AAC) was within one game of not having lost two in a row the entire season until falling in the final game of the regular season.

USF started right-hander Baron Stuart improved to 3-2 on the hill on just four hits, two earned runs and three strikeouts with four walks in five innings of work before Brad Lord entered in relief and went four innings of scoreless work to pick up his first save of the year.

A pair of ECU doubles from Thomas Francisco and Alec Makarewicz produced a pair of first inning runs before USF(24-26/14-14 AAC) replied with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first.

That would be the last time the Pirates would score the rest of the day.

Jake Sullivan’s sacrifice fly to left field led to South Florida’s third run of the game to give the Bulls their first lead of the day at 3-2.

Jarrett Eaton’s base hit through the right side of the Pirate infield scored Matt Ruiz from third before Nick Gonzalez scored on a Matt Bridges error to extend the Bulls’ lead to 5-2 in the seventh.

Then with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, Gonzalez doubled to centerfield off of Landon Ginn to score three more runs to effectively put the game out of reach.

The Pirates will now look to regroup as they head into next week’s American Athletic Conference Tournament with a 12:45 p.m. game one first pitch on Tuesday in Clearwater, Florida. Stay tuned to PirateIllustrated.com for the very latest.

