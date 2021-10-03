Week Five Superlatives: ECU 52 Tulane 29
BOX SCORE & FINAL STATISTICS• Gameday Captain: Fernando Frye and Ja’Quan McMillian.• Consecutive Streaks Extended: Tyler Snead (20), Jireh Wilson (14), Holton Ahlers (10), Bruce Bivens (10) .... • ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news