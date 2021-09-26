Week Four Superlatives: ECU 31 Charleston Southern 28
PirateIllustrated.com Game Story, Final Statistics and Post Game Interviews• Gameday Captain: Myles Berry, Justin Chase, Ja’Quan McMillian and Tyler Snead • Consecutive Streaks Extended: Tyler Snea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news