Word of God tight end/defensive end Jeff Woods made a verbal commitment to ECU on Friday. Woods transferred from Raleigh to Trinity Christian in Fayetteville in mid-year where he also played on a state championship basketball team.

The 6-6, 263 pounder camped at ECU on June 10 and soon after picked up an offer. He talked about how his relationship with the Pirates began.

"They were recruiting some other players at my school during basketball season. They saw me, my coaches introduced us and Coach Daric Riley called the other coaches to come see me," Woods told PirateIllustrated.com, "I've been texting Coach Riley at least four or five times a week since then. He told me to come up to camp and hopefully I would get an offer."

Although he excels as a tight end and also played defensive end, the Pirates have designs on playing him at offensive tackle at the collegiate level.

"I went up to camp and they told me to get some offensive line work in. So I had like two pancake blocks and I worked hard, so I definitely deserved the offer. They offered me like three weeks later."

The rising senior says ECU made hims feel right at home in Greenville.

"I liked it so much. I liked the other coaches and didn't see the need to wait for any other bigger offers. I believe that no matter what, even if you're playing left tackle, greatness is just a matter of how you mentally go into it. I really believe in four or five years I could go pro playing left tackle."

Although Word of God Academy went just 3-7 last season, they won their last three games in a row, all by big margins after losing their first seven contests.

"I was a monster last season. I went from being like unathletic to finally getting a hold of my body and dominating on the field. I know I'm going to do it again this year. Last year, I really needed it because it showed me what I can really do."

Woods had ten touchdowns and around 900 yards in receptions last season. He also grabbed positive attention when he earned an invitation to Rivals.com's Elite 3-Stripe Camp in Charlotte after a strong showing in the Rivals camp on April 21.

Woods had nothing but high praise for ECU secondary coach Daric Riley who headed up his recruitment along with new ECU offensive line coach Don Mahoney.

"I love Coach Riley. Coach Riley is my man. He was happy and really excited and I called Coach Mahoney right after that.

"Coach Mahoney told me that he really believes in four or five years I could go in the first round at left tackle."

UNC invited him to some home games last year and Woods also attended a game at Duke.

Woods left Word of God in Raleigh after football season and played basketball for a state title team at Trinity Christian in Fayetteville. He had high praise for his basketball coaches and teammates in his overall development as an athlete.

Coach Heath (Vandevender) the basketball coach is one of the best coaches I ever had. He and Coach Chuck are just phenomenal and without them giving me the opportunity they gave me I'd never be here, so i really appreciate it and love both of them for it"

Woods has had the opportunity to play with some very highly sought after basketball players at Word of God Academy and says it has made a big impact on him as an athlete.

"I honestly was so blessed to play with teammates like Joey Baker (Duke commit), AuDiese Toney (Pittsburgh commit) and Greg Gantt (uncommitted - ranks 55th overall nationally) and really the whole team. It was such a blessing and such an experience."

"Honestly, growing up I had not had much of a winning career and to go from that to be with such a talented group of kids," Woods told PirateIllustrated.com, "They were so humble and they worked so hard. Coming in they loved me. They just wanted to get that work in. If I did bad they might yell at me a little bit but they were right there to pick me up."

"Even working every day in the gym, my boy Talton Jones and Isiah Smith-Pagen and all of the bench players, they were all working me and all loved me and all helped me a lot with my confidence."

The addition of Woods moves ECU to 13 commitments for the class of 2019 that currently ranks 53rd in the country. Woods is the sixth commitment for the Pirates in the month of June and he expects to graduate in December.