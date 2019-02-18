Woodson Safety Teylor Jackson Recaps His New ECU Offer
One of the more recent ECU offers has gone out to strong safety prospect Teylor Jackson out of Woodson High in Washington, D.C.Jackson's stock is progressively rising with every offer. So far he ha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news