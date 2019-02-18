Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 17:15:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Woodson Safety Teylor Jackson Recaps His New ECU Offer

Tfkyyl5xzqqcyyckzjiz
Woodson High safety Teylor Jackson is one of the latest to pick up a scholarship offer from East Carolina.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

One of the more recent ECU offers has gone out to strong safety prospect Teylor Jackson out of Woodson High in Washington, D.C.Jackson's stock is progressively rising with every offer. So far he ha...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}