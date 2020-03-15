News More News
WR Josh Murphy Excited To Be Coming to East Carolina

Carolina Forest wide receiver Josh Murphy will make his way to East Carolina this fall.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Two time All-Region WR Josh Murphy out of 12-2 Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach tells PI that he will be heading to ECU as a walk-on this fall.Special teams coordinator and defensive line coach Roy ...

