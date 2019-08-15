Mike Houston and his staff have done a brilliant job in their first full year of recruiting for the class of 2020 and the first year coach likes where things are heading at the moment.

“I don’t know that I could be more ecstatic,” Houston said on Thursday, “ I mean when you look at our recruiting board, we’re getting our one, two and three, at every position. We are getting the kids committed that we think are the best ones to fit East Carolina University and that speaks to what a great place we have.”

One of the latest to commit is defensive tackle Xavier McDaniel out of Cheraw, South Carolina. His addition gave ECU their 20th announced commitment and the Pirates should add a couple more to that list in the coming days.

“We have a couple more that haven't announced publicly so for various reasons and we’re very close on,” Houston stated, “We do anticipate being done by September. Now we’ve just got to hold onto them until December 15th.”

Houston says this is a good place to come and play college football and a college that has all of the intangibles necessary to be successful.

“There is no excuse to not be able to recruit at a high level here in my short experience in just eight or nine months,” said Houston, “Kids come on campus, parents come on campus and it’s they’re just so impressed with everything. They love everything the university has to offer outside of athletics so we’re really, really excited about that class.”

Currently, the ECU class of 2020 ranks 46th in the nation on Rivals.com as of midday on August 15 and they have a chance to put together one of the strongest recruiting classes in recent memory.

Here is a complete list of this year's 2020 ECU Recruiting Class so far and stay tuned for the very latest here on PirateIllustrated.com.