Fork Union's Samuel Dankah Recaps ECU Commitment Decision
Fork Union linebacker Samuel Dankah announced his collegiate commitment to East Carolina on Saturday after informing the Pirates earlier in the week. He adds to a talented incoming class of East Ca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news