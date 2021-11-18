Fuquay-Varina's Jackson Barker Accepts PWO Offer to ECU
Some of ECU’s best players ever began as preferred walk-ons and with ECU largely loaded up for 2022, Fuquay-Varina running back, linebacker Jackson Barker will take his talents to Greenville as a f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news