{{ timeAgo('2018-06-23 19:22:20 -0500') }} football Edit

A.C. Reynolds QB Alex Flinn Recaps His Commitment to ECU

Asheville A.C. Reynolds quarterback Alex Flinn made two trips to ECU this week and came away committed.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Prolific A.C. Reynolds quarterback Alex Flinn felt the love from the Pirate coaching staff and made his verbal football pledge to ECU on Saturday. PI caught up with Flinn in Greenville to get his r...

