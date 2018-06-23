A.C. Reynolds QB Alex Flinn Recaps His Commitment to ECU
Prolific A.C. Reynolds quarterback Alex Flinn felt the love from the Pirate coaching staff and made his verbal football pledge to ECU on Saturday. PI caught up with Flinn in Greenville to get his r...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news