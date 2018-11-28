With just three days to go before Saturday’s regular season finale against N.C. State, the Pirates could find themselves short handed at quarterback.

Holton Ahlers battled through practice on Tuesday but was held out of practice on Wednesday according to ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery who told PirateIllustrated.com in his last pregame press opportunity this season that Ahlers had to sit it out.

“He did not (practice). We brought him out early and let him move around early but he did not practice today. It will be a little bit closer to game time before I announce a decision or even can get to that point,” Montgomery said, “I wanted to give him a day to go early and shut him down and then find out where he is. He’s so tough we’ll find out a little bit later in the week and we’ll go with what we decide then.”

“I think I’ve got him to the point where he is a little more honest about the way he is feeling over the last two or three days really telling me some things that he wouldn’t even allow the trainer to know,” Montgomery said, “He’s talking to me a little bit better but at the end of the day I’m going to take care of his health. If he’s injured, if he can’t take care of himself, if he looks like he did in the second quarter of the last game, then we’ll make the decision based on the kid’s health.”

When asked where Ahlers is on the scale of possibilities in terms of being able to play on Saturday, Montgomery said he was not sure yet.

“I don’t know if I would give it a doubtful or a probable or any of those NFL terms that they use. I just know that physically yesterday he wasn’t where I thought he should be. I thought I made that clear yesterday,” the third year Pirate coach said, “Yesterday he wasn’t where I thought he should be. He’s going to have to be a lot better than yesterday for me to even have a thought process of putting him in the game.”

Former starter Reid Herring would be the next man in line to move into the starting lineup if Ahlers cannot play. Kingsley Ifedi is effectively out of the mix according to what Montgomery confirmed earlier in the week. That could put ECU in a bit of a quandary if anything happens to Herring having to go so deep into the roster that you play a guy like Caiden Norman out of Clayton who hasn’t seen action all season. That leaves ECU very short handed at quarterback.

“Yeah it does. It’s part of it this time of the year. We’re awfully thin at some other positions that we’re not talking about right now because it’s not the quarterback position, but you’ve got a football game to go play. In high school we used to play with 32 guys and make it through so we’ve got to get through this game and play well. If Holton cannot play Reid would be the guy.”

Montgomery talked about the level of intensity in this week’s practices thus far.

“There is a lot of juice in these practices. I thought Trevon Brown had the best practice he’s had in five or six weeks. You know, it’s hard as a receiver, you have a bum arm or knee. He practice really, really physical even though we weren’t in pads so it was a good day of practice.

More as events develop as game day approaches here on PirateIllustrated.com.