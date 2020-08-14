PirateIllustrated - Ahlers, Mitchell and Verity Highlight Pirate's Friday Scrimmage

ECU anticipated rain today but it did not materialize and the Pirates put together a solid performance offensively in Friday's scrimmage.

“What a great day for football. The kids did not disappoint with their energy and intensity today. Both sides came out at a high level but what a difference a week makes,” said Mike Houston afterward, “The offense today gave up one sack in the second half of the scrimmage and had no turnovers and multiple explosive plays. They executed at a high level. They were very good on third down today.”

“Defensively, we played very hard. A lot of intensity and very physical. We made some mistakes at critical moments that allowed the offense to have some explosive plays but a highly competitive scrimmage.”

“It was just a really solid day and a really good film to watch because of the high level of intensity competitive nature of the scrimmage. It’s going to be a great teaching and learning from for everybody.”

Coach Houston said Mitchell had a huge day. Chase Hayden looked sharp and got yardage several times when it really wasn't there. Said that's the sign of a good RB. Darius Pinnix looked solid as well.

Running back Keaton Mitchell generated a 94-yard touchdown run down the right sideline to headline the Pirates' ground attack.

Kicker Jake Verity added field goals from 25, 23 and 47 yards out to round out the scoring.

Coach liked what he saw from the improved play of his quarterbacks including Holton Ahlers, Mason Garcia, Ryan Stubblefield and Taji Hudson who Houston said looked especially good when he escaped the pocket and ran the football.

Quarterback Holton Ahlers, went on a streak of 16-straight pass completions and went 17-of-20 overall and accounted for three of the touchdowns. He connected with C.J. Johnson on 38 and 12-yard scoring tosses while also finding Tyler Snead on a 10-yarder according to stats compiled by ECU media relations.

The 81-play, 15-possession outing consisted of 48 rushing attempts and a combined 20-of-33 passing effort turned in by a rotation of six quarterbacks on the Pirates' roster.

“Holton was very good today. l thought he did a good job under pressure. Holton did a really good job of getting rid of the football on time, made good decisions with the ball. He did throw one interception late but he knew it as soon as he let the football out of his hand,” Houston said, “The first five or six possessions he was on it and a drastic improvement.”

“I thought Mason showed improvement. He got a lot more work today. Stubblefield got a good bit of work today and the one kid we haven’t talked about a ton is Taji Hudson. He is very raw but a couple of times under pressure, he pulls the ball down and takes off and he is a dynamic athlete. Really excited that he is part of our program.”

The offense was doing the majority of the celebrating after moving the football much better on Friday after not giving up a sack all day while the defense was doing up-downs afterward.

Defense competed at a high level but the offense did not turn over the football at all on Friday and had multiple explosive plays.

“The thing that disappoints me is we did have some breakdowns and a lot of that was discipline. We had some penalties and gave up a couple of big plays because of disciplines. I thought the effort was very, very good,” Houston stated.

“When you look at where we were at a year and a half ago, a year ago, ten months ago, there is drastic improvement but we’ve got to correct those things. All of those things are correctable and this is going to be a good film for the defensive side of the ball.”

All told, the first unit Pirates got in just over 40 plays in today as did the second string guys. The three's got about 25 snaps and ECU got work in on both kickoff and kickoff return teams along with punt and punt return units.

ECU will have body weight evaluations tomorrow and some conditioning in, but no real football with a light workout expected on Sunday and some film work. Monday will be a day off.

With Marshall moved to September 12, Coach Houston says they have to allow themselves time to get ready but also be smart with the players.

“We’re so young, we need the work but we also need to be fresh for the game. The good thing is we’re on schedule now. We’re taking multiple days off a week,” said Houston, “The practices this week were very short. It is a much more relaxed schedule.”

Stay tuned for more as coverage of fall football practice continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.