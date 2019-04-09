Akelo Stone is Making the Rounds and Discusses His Recent ECU Visit
Jenkins High weak side defensive end and Rivals 3-star Akelo Stone tells PI that he really enjoyed his recent visit to ECU.“It was nice. I liked it. They had a big campus, the practice facility was...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news