PirateIllustrated - Alabama Lineman Richard Pearce Commits to East Carolina

East Carolina snagged a new commitment on Friday when Richard Pearce made his pledge to the Pirates.

The rising senior offensive guard is ECU's first offensive line commit of the 2021 class.

At 6-4, 300 pounds, Pearce has solid potential and should be very developable for the future.

"First off I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play at a high level. I want to thank my family for all of their support. I want to thank all of my coaches from Little League to now and my trainer for helping me get better each day," said Pearce.

"Also I want to say thank you to every college coach who offered me and has believed in me. I am excited to commit to East Carolina University."

Pearce was recruited by ECU offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler who has an eye for talent.

The Hueytown, Alabama product played for a Golden Gopher team that won their first nine straight games and went 11-2 last season before falling in the third round of the AHSAA 6-A high school playoffs to Opelika 45-24.

The addition of Pearce gives East Carolina their ninth commitment of the 2021 class.

Stay tuned for more on this and other Pirate prospects as coverage of ECU recruiting continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.