PROVIDENCE, R.I. – ECU’s Alec Burleson and Jake Agnos have been named the American Athletic Conference Player and Pitcher-of-the-Week according to an announcement by the league office Monday. The duos selection, a first for both, marks the first time since joining the conference that the Pirates have swept the weekly awards.

Burleson batted a team-best .562 (9-for-16) with a home run, five RBI and scored four runs. He registered three hits in three of four games and was credited with the game-winning RBI in game one of a doubleheader against Monmouth, which was a sac fly. To go along with his nine hits, he added a pair of walks and laced four extra base hits.

On the mound, he earned his first win of the season allowing one run (earned) on five hits with three walks and fanned a career-best 10 batters over seven frames in a 3-1 win over the Hawks. Burleson struck out at least one batter in all seven innings of work and multiple in the second, sixth and seventh innings. The lefty also picked off a personal-best four base runners at first base shutting down Monmouth’s running game.