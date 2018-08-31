ECU running back Anthony Scott makes his return Saturday night when the Pirates open the season against at home against North Carolina A&T.

Scott spent all of last season on the shelf getting his academics squared away and comes back this year hungrier than ever. He talked about what has fueled the fire in his belly.

"It's pretty much having it taken away from me. I always refer to that when I'm tired or I'm not having a good day is to go back to the feeling when it was all gone from you and that kind of keeps me going," Scott said.

"Sitting out last year, that was probably one of the toughest parts of my life so far. Every Saturday I had to watch the boys out there fight their butts off and me not being able to help them kind of hurt me in the heart so being back out here, I'm giving it everything I've got."

Scott talked about the things that have made the difference in his return to the top of the depth chart over a pair of running backs in Hussein Howe and Darius Pinnix who were projected to be the starters coming out of spring camp.

"I just gave it my all really. Not having it gave me that chip on my shoulder as in like tomorrow could be my last day or next week could be my last day so every day that I'm out here I make sure that I give it everything I've got."

Two years ago Scott ran for 413 yards on just 79 carries which put him right a 4.9 yards per clip to go along with a pair of touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns two years ago on 23 catches. Over his career, Scott has run for 859 yards to go along with 32 career catches for 209 yards.

He ran for 1,313 yards and 22 touchdowns to go along with 37 catches for 915 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior at Green Run High in Virginia Beach so Scott is capable of going off on an opponent when he gets it rolling.

Coughing up the football has been an issue at times for Scott who is putting a high premium on ball security.

"I gained a lot of muscle and I practice on a lot of ball security," said Scott, "Every time I'm in traffic I make sure I have two hands on it and when I'm not in traffic I make sure it's high and tight at my chest so I work on it a lot."

A&T State come in on a long winning streak that dates back two seasons now and one game into a third season.

"Every team I play is going to be pretty good so we ain't really doubting anybody. We just know that we've got to execute what we've been practicing all week for them."

Scott says there will be a lot of emotion when he runs out of that tunnel for the first game back after a year's hiatis from football.

"It's going to be a lot of emotion. I don't know how I'm going to feel really. We'll just have to wait to six o'clock and see."

ECU begins the season this Saturday night at 6 pm in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium against N.C. A&T State.