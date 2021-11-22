Big Decision Looms for ECU Quarterback Holton Ahlers

ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers is listed as a junior due to the NCAA giving the players and extra year after a Covid19 season last year, but he’s all senior and with four years under his belt, he says he has not decided yet whether to return next season for the Pirates at quarterback.

Ahlers has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards and 17 touchdowns this season against nine interceptions and has rushed for 229 yards and six scores.

The Greenville senior has even caught a touchdown this year, so he has done it all.

For his career, Ahlers has thrown for 9,996 yards and 68 career touchdowns with 31 interceptions. He will eclipse the 10,000 mark this Friday against (4)Cincinnati when the Pirates tee it up at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, but whether he returns next year or not for the Pirates remains anyone’s guess.

“I haven’t quite yet decided yet. A decision has not been made one way or the other, but I do want to give they guys who have been here six and five years - those guys their moment too. I’ve had plenty of moments at ECU. Me walking or not walking (with the seniors in the pregame on Senior Day) is not going to be a final decision,” said Ahlers.

“I don’t need to walk for any validation of anything at ECU or with these fans. I know they appreciate me and I appreciate them, so a decision hasn’t been made on that.”

Ahlers insists that he just doesn’t want to be a distraction in terms of his decision to return or to end his collegiate career after the bowl game this December. “I just want to keep the main focus the main focus and I don’t want to be a distraction on that. So whenever I make a decision on that, I will,” said Ahlers.

An AAC honor roll recipient this week, Ahlers says he has has discussed the situation with head coach Mike Houston as recently as yesterday.

“I talked to Coach Houston last night. I’ll probably be making a decision before the bowl game if I’m going to stay or leave,” said Ahlers, “Whether that will be public or not, I’m not positive yet. We haven’t really got too much in depth into it. We’re really just focusing on Cincinnati right now.”

East Carolina hosts (4)Cincinnati this Friday afternoon at 3:30 pm.