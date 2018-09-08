Big Group of ECU Commits and Recruits in Attendance for UNC Game
East Carolina put together a solid 41-19 win over UNC on Saturday in front of a hefty group of recruits in the house to witness it.The Pirates evened their record at 1-1 with the victory and didn't...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news