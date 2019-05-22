News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-22 18:41:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Boaz Likes Opportunity To Play College Quarterback at ECU

Teim5q3jkebkiuu0syfz
East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz breaks down his new offer from East Carolina and more.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz collected his seventh offer when ECU stepped up to the plate this week.While the Pilot Mountain product also has offers from Virginia, North Carolina, Louisvil...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}