Boaz Likes Opportunity To Play College Quarterback at ECU
East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz collected his seventh offer when ECU stepped up to the plate this week.While the Pilot Mountain product also has offers from Virginia, North Carolina, Louisvil...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news