PirateIllustrated - Boston College Guard Wynston Tabbs Migrates to East Carolina

Boston College redshirt sophomore Wynston Tabbs announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he will be transferring to ECU.

This news comes in two weeks after Coach Jim Christian was fired and Tabbs was suspended for the remainder of the season for violating COVID safety protocols.

Tabbs, who can score the basketball, joined the Boston College in 2018 to compliment Ky Bowman when Jerome Robinson moved on to the NBA.

He ended up scoring 14 points a game before a knee injury kept him off the floor for the better part of a year and a half.

When he was suspended, Tabbs was the second leading scorer on the Eagles at just over 13 points, three rebounds, two assists.

Upon being suspended, Tabbs wrote on Twitter, “I want to thank the Boston College community, coaches and teachers for my time there over the past years. I am thankful for all who supported me, making Boston feel like a second home. I am now out due to violating COVID-19 protocol. I have decided to entered the transfer portal.”

Then on Wednesday night the 6-2, 193 guard made an announcement that he was headed to Greenville.

A high percentage shooter at 40 percent, he will bring additional competition into a Pirate backcourt full of talent and future talent. If he continues to get stronger and can avoid injury, Tabbs could have a very positive effect on the East Carolina backcourt.

According to his official Boston College basketball bio:

AS A SOPHOMORE (2019-20):

Missed the entire season due to injury

AS A FRESHMAN (2018-19):

Started 14 of the 15 games in which he appearedMissed 16 games due to injury - including the final 14 games of the seasonBC was 10-5 in games which he appeared; 4-12 in games he missedBecame the first freshman in BC history to score at least 15 points in each of his first three gamesTallied double-digits in the scoring column in 11 of his 15 games, including a season-best 28 points vs. Sacred HeartHis stat line vs. Sacred Heart - 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals - has only been accomplished by an ACC player 12 times since 1996-97Named ACC Rookie of the Week (Dec. 17) and CBS Sports/Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Week (Dec.18)Posted 20 points, five rebounds, and a season-best six assists in a win over FairfieldScored 10 consecutive points during a second half stretch in a comeback win at DePaulKnocked down a late 3-pointer, helping seal the home win over Florida State

AS A PREP:

Signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Boston College during the 2017 fall signing periodTwo-time Washington Post Winter All-Met selection and First Team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference honoree.First Team All-St. Mary’s County honoreeAveraged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game as a senior for St. Mary’s Ryken H.S.He poured in a career-high 43 points in a win over Carroll and had eight games with 20 or more points.As a junior, averaged just under 16.0 points per game for St. Mary’s Ryken H.S. in the highly competitive WCAC. He scored a season-high 34 points in a 74-58 victory over DeMatha and added 31 in a win over Bishop Ireton as a junior, reaching double-digits in the scoring column in all but five games. Starred for Team Melo in the Nike EYBL, averaging 13.6 points per game on a squad that featured seven NCAA Division I commitments for the fall of 2018 from the elite grassroots program. Rivals.com had Tabbs as a three star and a top 150 player at the time of his signing.

Recipient of the William S. McKiernan '78 Family Scholarship for Men's Basketball