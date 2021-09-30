Boston College Transfer Guard Wynston Tabbs Comes In Excited

Wynston Tabbs is still getting past a knee injury, but after hitting the transfer portal, he has found his way to Greenville to suit up with East Carolina

Tabbs averaged over 13 points a game in two seasons with the Eagles and 42 percent from the floor including 39.7 percent from the arc last season and 79.4 percent from the charity stripe.

He should prove to be very valuable for the Pirates who can use additional long range shooting help.

Tabbs talked about his acclimation to Greenville and his new basketball destination at ECU.

"It's going pretty good. Better weather, it's a college town so I feels like a lot more family atmosphere," Tabbs told PirateIllustrated.com, "I like my living style, Coach accepted me and I'm just ready to get to work."

The 6-2, 195 pounder out of Suitland, Maryland scored 24 points in an 85-80 overtime win over Minnesota last year, 23 against St. Johns, 18 points against N.C. State, 16 in the Rhode Island game, 15 against Louisville and 14 points in the Notre Dame game.

Tabbs discussed the process of making his way to East Carolina.

"Once I put my name in the portal, Coach Dooley made me a priority, so that really caught my attention. He just basically told me the offense. It fits my playing style and I know he does a good job of player development. I took a visit after I had verbally committed. It really wasn't about where the spot was, it was just the best fit for me really on the court and academically."

East Carolina, Georgetown, South Florida and Arkansas were in Tabbs top group of transfer destinations. He outlined what he likes best about the situation in Greenville.

"It's a great league still. I get a chance to show what I can do on the court, so it will just be a good fit for me. Definitely coming to a new team, I need my teammates to accept me and it's been an easy transfer over. The guys are cool. We all hang out together. I'm just ready to start playing."

Tabbs outlined his biggest challenges in coming into a new situation at East Carolina.

"The biggest challenges for me is just being patient. I'm where I want to play right now. I'm just keeping my head in the game, I'm learning the plays and just trying to become a better player.

Coach Dooley says Tabbs is still on the mend after knee surgery but the Pirates are hopeful that he will be ready to go.

"He's cleared but he's out still. He's had seven weeks on his knee surgery, but we're hopeful," said ECU head coach Joe Dooley, "He's able to do some limited stuff on the court, but he's not allowed to do contact stuff. We're hoping he'll be ready to go in another week."

Stay tuned for more as preseason coverage of ECU basketball begins here on PirateIllustrated.com.