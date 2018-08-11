ECU put in a lively ninety play scrimmage effort on Saturday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with Scottie Montgomery and his staff looking for continued progress.

Conditions on the field got progressively hot as the practice went on in what was his team's first mid-morning scrimmage in the stadium.

Looking for continued improvement, the Pirates are still testing the waters with three quarterbacks in Reid Herring, Holton Ahlers and Kingsley Ifedi who haven't really seen any game action on the collegiate level.

Reid Herring went 16-26 for 265 yards with eleven first downs and three touchdowns while Kingsley Ifedi made a bit of a quantum leap completing 9 of 16 for 229 yards on nine first downs and one interception by Delvonte Harris on a jump ball that could have gone either way. True freshman Holton Ahlers went 8 of 19 with a touchdown and an interception. He threw for104 yards.

"It feels amazing to have athletes like that. I got Trevon (Brown) the ball early, Blake (Proehl) in open space, Tahj Deans and Terrell Green. I kept telling Dre (Farrier) to be patient that we're going to get him one and he finally got one there at the end and scored on a seam ball so that was really good ," said starting quarterback Reid Herring who pointed out his biggest areas of improvement, "Just smart decisions, just keeping the protection right and just better throws in the beginning of the scrimmage and that helped us. It's great to be able to throw the deep ball and you can trust our guys can go down there and make the play."

Terrell Green led the receivers with three catches for 101 yards and a touchdown from Herring along with Trevon Brown's receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. Deondre Farrier also had a pair of nice catches for 59 yards along with Juwon Moody who rang up 56 yards on three receptions. Both Farrier and Moody had touchdown receptions in Saturday's scrimmage.

The running game wasn't as impressive on Saturday. Hussein Howe led all rushers with 23 yards on eight carries. Darius Pinnix managed 20 yards on seven carries with a touchdown, Anthony Scott had 19 yards on six carries while Holton Ahlers had 19 yards on seven scampers out of the backfield while and Trace Christian managed 17 yards on just four carries.



"Overall just from looking up top I was happy with it. I think we had a turnover with the ball on the ground with the two's and the three's so that was kind of depressing. We want to take care of the ball," ECU offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said, "We've got to do a better job of not having lost yardage plays whether that's a tackle for a loss or penalties but I think we ran the ball decent and we had our playmakers make some plays and that's what we've got to be able to do. We've got to run the ball better and we've got to have our quarterbacks and receivers make some plays and that gives us a chance for some big ones."Overall, Montgomery came away relatively satisfied with the day's work after his team's seventh practice of fall camp.

"I thought it was good. The one thing I saw was I thought we were really fast up front. We knew that coming into the game. We applied some great pressure at the defensive end and interior defensive line positions," Scottie Montgomery told PirateIllustrated.com afterward, "The other thing that was really evident is we were really good at quarterback."

The ECU offense did a good job of capitalizing on any defensive mistakes that occurred which should be considered an improvement. The defense had it's moments as well.

"Usually the last few years when the defense makes a mistake or there is a breakdown on defense we haven't taken advantage of it. Those guys did a good job today," said Montgomery, "I want to go see the tape. I thought there was some outstanding play by certain defensive players out there. I'm not going to point them out because I don't know how they're going to grade out for the entirety of the scrimmage. All and all I thought we did well."

Montgomery says that special teams play still needs to improve coming into next week.

"We've got to be better on special teams. I didn't particularly like a couple of things on special teams today. It just wasn't as sharp as I would have liked it to be. We've got more work to do in that area."

Aaron Ramseur made eight tackles with one forced fumble to lead the defense while Nolan Johnson recorded six stops with one tackle for a loss. Colby Gore added five tackles along with Nate Harvey who had four sacks all told.

"I thought the first half we played about as well as we have since we've been here. We really had a strong start to the scrimmage. I thought the second half we were sluggish coming out of the locker room," said new ECU defensive coordinator David Blackwell, "We got them in second and long, third and long and sometimes let them off the hook. When we get people behind the chains, we've got to be able to smother them. There were a couple of times when Reid made a couple of nice throws but our point is we've got to get off the field when it's third and twelve, third and nine, third and eleven. Those were three opportunities to get off the field and we could have had a really, really great day defensively."

"But overall it was a good day. I think we learned a lot about ourselves. We've got to learn how to finish and we've made a lot of progress from the spring to now. We've got to just keep coaching and do a good job of coaching the little things and keep growing our package, give them a few more answers on third downs on some things we can do," Blackwell told PI, "We've been pretty good on third downs throughout camp. When we're tired we have to get off the field. It was good for our guys to experience fifteen play drives."

Overall I thought we responded well but as we've said all camp, the head coach is probably happy because both sides had success. It's been the case all camp where we kind of punch-counter punch each other. We haven't had a day where one side just comes out and wears the other side out. Hopefully that's the sign of a pretty good team," Blackwell said.

"We're flying to the ball. Everybody knows what they're doing on defense. The scheme fits us very well. It looks pretty good right now," defensive end Kendall Futrell said The main stuff looks good right now we just have to clean up the small stuff. We're out there playing really good."

The ECU defense is a work in progress but with guys like Futrell and linebacker Bruce Bivins, the Pirates have a chance to make a quantum leap defensively.

"They just penetrate up front and everything just washes up to me. Kendall Futrell, he's a force to be reckoned with, Chance Purvis, everybody else on the defensive line. Alex Turner. They're a force to be reckoned with," Bruce Bivins said, We have a great d-line and that makes the linebacker's jobs ten times easier. I'm nowhere near where I want to be. I get a chance to lead my team on defense and that's a spot where a young player will always want to be. We did fairly well today. We're nowhere near where we want to be. We've got a few things that we've got to tweak here and there. We're trying to be the best defense in the country. Not just the conference, the country. We've got to keep our foot on the gas and keep working."

The change in leadership on defense is working well for the Pirates and could pay big dividends this season if they continue to improve.

"I think we've already adjusted well. We know what we're doing and we're prepared for what we're doing and everything is just going good now. We have some things to improve on but overall we're just growing as a team," said Chance Purvis who told PirateIllustrated.com his bunch is becoming more reactive, "Everybody just knows now so when they see it they just attack it right away."

ECU picks up where they left off with a practice scheduled for Sunday afternoon before taking Monday off and resuming for the rest of the week heading into their second and final full scrimmage next Saturday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

ECU SCRIMMAGE STATS (8/11/18) (Courtesy of ECU Media Relations)

RUSHING: Hussein Howe (8-23), Darius Pinnix (7-20, 1 TD), Anthony Scott (6-19), Holton Ahlers (7-19), Trace Christian (4-17), Cam Coleman (3-8), Tay Williams (7-6), Reid Herring (3-5), Jeff Onyegbule (1-3), Kingsley Ifedi (4-<-14>).

PASSING: Reid Herring (16-26-0, 265 yards, 3 TD), Kingsley Ifedi (9-16-1, 229 yards, 1 TD), Holton Ahlers (8-19-1, 104 yards).

RECEIVING: Terrell Green (3-101, 1 TD), Trevon Brown (5-77, 1 TD), Leroy Henley (4-69), Jonathan Johnson (3-61), Deondre Farrier (2-59, 1 TD), Juwon Moody (3-56, 1 TD), Andre Pegues (2-56), Tahj Deans (3-47), Mydreon Vines (2-28), Blake Proehl (3-26), Duce Fuller (1-13), Tay Williams (2-5).

TACKLES: Aaron Ramseur 8 (FF, PBU), Nolan Johnson 6 (TFL/0 yards), Colby Gore 5, Nate Harvey 5 (4 sacks/-15 yards, 4 TFLs/-15 yards), Warren Saba 5 (TFL/-2 yards, PBU), Bruce Bivens 4, Dorian Hardy 4 (TFL/-6 yards), Myles Berry 3, Kendall Futrell 3 (sack/-4 yards, TFL/-4 yards, QBH), Cannon Gibbs 3 (2 TFLs/-5 yards), Ray Tillman 3 (FR/0 yards), Da’Andre Beverly 2, Delvontae Harris 2 (INT/3 yards), Brandon Henderson 2 (sack/-7 yards, TFL/-7yards), Damel Hickman 2 (PBU), Marcus Holton Jr. 2, Shaun James 2, Rowe Mellott 2, Jalen Price 2, Chance Purvis 2 (PBU), Jared Rainey 2 (INT/0 yards), Corey Seargent 2, Xavier Smith 2, Tony Baird 1, Khalil Barrett 1, Keyshawn Canady 1, Daniel Charles 1, Tim Irvin 1 (TFL/-5 yards), Trey Love 1, D’Angelo McKinnie 1, Chandler Medeiros 1, Cole Nigro 1, Raequan Purvis 1, Gerard Stringer 1, Devon Sutton 1 (QBH), Michael Swift 1, Alex Turner 1 (QBH), Michael Witherspoon 1.

FUMBLES LOST: 1

INTERCEPTIONS: 2 (Delvontae Harris, Jaren Rainey)

QUARTERBACK FIRST DOWN/SCORING CHART:

Reid Herring – 11 first downs/3 TD

Kingsley Ifedi – 9 first downs/2 TD

Holton Ahlers – 5 first downs/0 TD

SCORING:

Terrell Green 16-yard pass from Reid Herring

Juwon Moody 58-yard pass from Kingsley Ifedi

Trevon Brown 12-yard pass from Reid Herring

Deondre Farrier 55-yard pass from Reid Herring

Darius Pinnix 2-yard run