Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-28 19:32:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Braddock WR/DB Max James Enjoyed Junior Day Visit to ECU

Ptnnknysuopdqscsspfn
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Wide receiver/defensive back Maxwell James was among a large group of rising juniors in attendance for Junior Day at ECU last Saturday. The Pirates are keeping tabs on him and will eventually decid...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}