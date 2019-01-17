Former McEachern High and current Massanutten Military product Brandon Suggs has committed to play his college basketball at East Carolina.

The 6-7, 200 pounder is a versatile player who can line up as a shooting guard or play small forward and has the ability to hit shots from three-point range. Suggs also can take contact in the paint and convert shots in traffic off the bounce.

Suggs held offers from Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and Auburn along with the Pirates and was receiving attention from several others.

He was offered in October by the Pirates where Steve Roccoforte and head coach Joe Dooley handled his recruitment.

Suggs visited with a pair of Massanutten teammates in post man Mahamadou Diawara 6-10 220 and 6-4, 180 guard Dereon Seaborn who committed to N.C. State on Monday

With the addition of Suggs, the Pirates currently have four commits for the class of 2019.

6-4 Calvert Hall product Logan Curtis, Tremont Robinson who is redshirting at Garden City C.C. and Virginia Tech transfer Tyree Jackson at 6-1, 200 who is currently at Northwest Florida State College are already onboard.