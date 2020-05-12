Brett Johnson Comes Away Excited to Get New ECU Offer
Maplesville, Alabama’s lineman Brett Johnson picked up a new offer from East Carolina on Mother’s Day and is slowly putting together a solid group of scholarships as we head into mid-May.The Isabel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news