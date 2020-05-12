News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 10:54:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Brett Johnson Comes Away Excited to Get New ECU Offer

Rising senior Alabama high school lineman Brett Johnson says he is excited to grab a new offer from ECU.
Rising senior Alabama high school lineman Brett Johnson says he is excited to grab a new offer from ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

Maplesville, Alabama’s lineman Brett Johnson picked up a new offer from East Carolina on Mother’s Day and is slowly putting together a solid group of scholarships as we head into mid-May.The Isabel...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}