One of those paying a visit to ECU on Saturday was 2020 rising senior linebacker/running back Cortezz Jones who should find his stock rising this fall.

Jones’ Southwest Edgecombe ball club went 11-3 last season. The Cougars made it three weeks into the NCHSAA state 2AA playoffs falling to North Davidson 56-28 in Lexington.

This is a player who wants an ECU offer. He talked about his trip to Greenville where he is forming a good relationship with running backs coach De’Rail Sims and is being recruited by new Pirate defensive line coach Jeff Hanson.

“I love Coach Sims. He is a cool guy and a great teacher. He didn’t leave us on the ropes to try on our own, he guided us through the drills, showing us how the drill is supposed to look like, making sure our craft was good with angles etc.”

“The coach who is recruiting me is Coach Hanson. He’s a good man and also a hard working man who pushed us beyond our limits, always wanting us to shoot for the moon. The sky is the limit!” The one on ones were fun. Overall I thought to myself how can I show them that he is a kid that’s a different breed and a kid they need,” Jones said, “I did that by pushing everyone else, telling everyone else the sky is the limit, pushing through the pain and being a true leader.”

Last season Jones accounted for 66 tackles including 36 solo stops, two interceptions and a sack. On offense he rushed for 491 yards on just 47 total carries with his longest being for 87 yards to go along with eleven touchdowns.

“Schools that are interested in me like me more at running back ! I love playing running back better than LB but I’m trying to perfect my craft at linebacker to help my team out this season and also give coaches another side of me to show I can do it on both sides of the ball.”

Jones ,who also excels in the classroom with a 1210 SAT score and runs a 4.68 forty which is pretty good for a 218 pound guy,, told PirateIllustrated.com that he came in fired up and left with a good vibe about ECU and the visit he had there. He says he would love to pick up an offer from the Pirates.

“The camp was fun came there feeling good and left there even more than how I came. I loved the atmosphere when I first hit the field. I felt good being close to home and went out there with the same attitude I always have once I step on the field,” said Jones, “Being on top and releasing the dawg out of me. That’s what I did and I got good results. I had my teammates and my bros that go to Tarboro out there with me and we encouraged each other to go at it with our best every rep and every moment.”

“Coach Hanson and Coach Sims haven’t made me an official offer, but have expressed interest in me becoming a Pirate. ECU likes me at running back. I have been offered by Fayetteville State and other schools that have shown the most interest in me so far are Duke, William and Mary, Lenoir Rhyne, Wake Forest, Charlotte, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Princeton and Campbell.”

More as recruiting events happen, here on PirateIllustrated.com.