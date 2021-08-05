Brunswick CC Forward Brandon Johnson Signs With East Carolina

East Carolina picked up another solid inside player when Brunswick Community College power forward Brandon Johnson made his decision and signed with the Pirates in Coach Dooley's office.

Brandon is the seventh member of the Dolphin Basketball Class of 2021 to accept a scholarship to a university. He will be the first BCC Dolphin to suit up for the Pirates.

The 6-9 power forward showed a solid upside in his freshman year of junior college basketball starting in eight games and averaging 5.1 points per game in just two and a half minutes of play per game.

He averaged 17.6 points per game and 12.8 rebounds a game in his senior year at nearby Wake Forest Rolesville High School that went 17-8 overall.

Johnson made 61 percent of his shots overall and nearly 43 percent from three point range in his initial year along with 4.2 rebounds a contest.

Johnson saw his stock rise at the All-American JUCO Showcase Invitational in Atlanta, Georgia during the July live period in front of several hundred college coaches.

Johnson will visited East Carolina over the weekend and Old Dominion early in this week and it came down to the Pirates and Monarchs in the end.

With the Covid-19 rules in effect, Johnson would still have four years to play.

In the end it came down to East Carolina and Old Dominion among a group of offers that also included UTEP, Grambling, Radford and Jacksonville.

Johnson has also received interest from several others including Florida, Maryland, UMKC, Texas A&M and William & Mary.