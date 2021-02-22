Buford Running Back Victor Venn Grabs ECU's Full Attention
Victor Venn is one of the better all-purpose running backs in the country. He has already picked up 24 offers including a brand new one from East Carolina.The Buford, Georgia product comes from a p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news